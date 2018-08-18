Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €14.50 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a €12.90 ($14.66) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.95 ($15.85).

PBB traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €12.89 ($14.65). The stock had a trading volume of 374,479 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

