Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays set a €20.80 ($23.64) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.12 ($30.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.23 ($33.22).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €23.15 ($26.31) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($16.17) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($35.52).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

