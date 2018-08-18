Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) PT Set at €30.00 by equinet

equinet set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DEQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($44.89) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.18 ($41.12).

ETR:DEQ opened at €29.88 ($33.95) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €28.96 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €39.41 ($44.78).

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

