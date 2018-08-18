Deutsche Bank Boosts Expedia Group (EXPE) Price Target to $147.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total value of $467,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total value of $207,282.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.