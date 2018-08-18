Despegar.com (DESP) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Despegar.com from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of DESP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,087. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $11,876,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $1,452,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2,359.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

