Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Reduced by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,958 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.03.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $112.87 and a one year high of $175.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

