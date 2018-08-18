Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Astec Industries worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Astec Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

