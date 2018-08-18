Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 310,745 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRCI. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth $107,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth $108,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth $171,000.

In other news, CEO Lynn A. Peterson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,232.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,335.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of SRC Energy stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Several research firms have commented on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. KLR Group upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

