Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $874.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $79.37.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, insider James A. Valentine sold 6,160 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $418,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBSS. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

