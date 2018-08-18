DealNet Capital (DLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 20th.

DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 million during the quarter. DealNet Capital had a negative return on equity of 135.87% and a negative net margin of 217.76%.

Shares of DealNet Capital stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. DealNet Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.19.

Dealnet Capital Corp. engages in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Finance, Live Engagement, and Mobile Engagement. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers.

