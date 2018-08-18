Day & Ennis LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $88.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $88.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

