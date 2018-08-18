Davita Inc (DVA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Davita worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Davita by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 101,558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Davita by 8.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Davita by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Davita in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 27.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 298,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Davita stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Davita Inc has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $102,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

