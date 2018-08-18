Darrell W. Crate Sells 8,125 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 545,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,960. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $916.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,039,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 76,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 88.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 131,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

