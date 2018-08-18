DANSKE Bk A/S/S (DNKEY) vs. Camden National (CAC) Head to Head Comparison

DANSKE Bk A/S/S (NASDAQ: CAC) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DANSKE Bk A/S/S 41.47% 11.84% 0.56% Camden National 18.39% 11.64% 1.16%

DANSKE Bk A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DANSKE Bk A/S/S pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. DANSKE Bk A/S/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DANSKE Bk A/S/S $7.31 billion 3.53 $3.17 billion $1.68 8.32 Camden National $174.70 million 4.03 $28.47 million $2.73 16.55

DANSKE Bk A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. DANSKE Bk A/S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DANSKE Bk A/S/S has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DANSKE Bk A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DANSKE Bk A/S/S and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DANSKE Bk A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50

Camden National has a consensus target price of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than DANSKE Bk A/S/S.

Summary

Camden National beats DANSKE Bk A/S/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DANSKE Bk A/S/S

Danske Bank A/S provides banking products and services to various customers. The company's Personal Banking segment offers advisory, property financing, leasing, insurance, and pension services to personal and private banking customers. Its Business Banking segment provides advisory, financing, investing, cash management, and risk management services to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's Corporates & Institutions segment offers strategic advice, financial solutions and products in capital markets, fixed income, currencies and commodities, and transaction banking to corporate and institutional customers. Its Wealth Management segment provides life insurance, health and accident insurance, unit-linked, pension savings, wealth and asset management, and private banking products and services to private individuals, companies, and institutional investors. The company's Northern Ireland segment offers various banking services. Danske Bank A/S also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. The company operates 280 branches in 8 countries. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of January 30, 2018, it operated a network of 60 banking centers, 76 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, Camden National Corporation offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

