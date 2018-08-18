DA Davidson Analysts Give Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) a $7.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $210.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.65.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $1,953,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,727,652 shares of company stock worth $23,735,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $1,850,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $1,840,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $1,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 343,379 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,093,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

