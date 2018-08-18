D4t4 Solutions’ (D4T4) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of D4T4 opened at GBX 161 ($2.05) on Tuesday. D4t4 Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 188 ($2.40).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.63.

In related news, insider Peter Simmonds bought 10,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($18,114.56).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its data collection solution covers customer data platform to rapidly collect, process, and analyze data from customer data sources, as well as data for customer analytics and personalization; data management solution comprises cloud and managed data services, including private cloud, application management, content management, and archiving; data analytics solution cover rapid customer analytics; and data solutions comprising big data convergence and advanced fraud analytics solutions.

