D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $216,000 Position in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 16.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cambrex by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,845,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,742,207.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 46,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,888,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,242.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,653 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBM opened at $63.45 on Friday. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $152.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cambrex’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

