D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $202,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stock

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 64,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.99 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.75%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

