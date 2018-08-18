Curtiss-Wright (CW) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News stories about Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Curtiss-Wright earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.9223220614196 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

Shares of CW opened at $132.09 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $165,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

