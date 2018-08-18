Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Price Target Cut to $8.75 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.25 to $8.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CPIX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 million, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 million. research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,305,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 291,126 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

