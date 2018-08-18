Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) & SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cullen/Frost Bankers (OTCMKTS: SCSG) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 10 3 0 2.07 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus target price of $112.46, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and SouthCrest Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.23 billion 5.92 $364.14 million $5.45 20.90 SouthCrest Financial Group $24.75 million 2.74 $13.66 million N/A N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 31.38% 13.08% 1.31% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 203 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 134 financial centers and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

