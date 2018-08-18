CSX Co. (CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $72.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in CSX by 17.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 74,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CSX by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 188,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 71,119 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CSX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 68,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 41.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $73.69 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.