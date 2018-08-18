CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,515.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 195,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.7% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.86. 1,850,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,443. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

