Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio bought 10,650 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,429.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,090.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $89,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,058.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,741 shares of company stock valued at $338,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.