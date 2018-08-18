Croda International Plc (CRDA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 38 on October 3rd

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Croda International stock opened at GBX 5,138 ($65.54) on Friday. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 3,461 ($44.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,668 ($59.55).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 100.20 ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 100 ($1.28) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Croda International had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 37.33%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,172 ($65.98) per share, with a total value of £42,772.44 ($54,563.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 836 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,346.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,050 ($64.42) to GBX 5,300 ($67.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($69.52) price objective (up from GBX 5,100 ($65.06)) on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($54.85) to GBX 4,700 ($59.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($54.85) to GBX 4,600 ($58.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,722.73 ($60.25).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

