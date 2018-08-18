CROAT (CROAT) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market cap of $234,120.00 and $527.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 48,596,153 coins and its circulating supply is 33,525,956 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

