Critical Survey: ASE INDL HLDG C/S (ASX) vs. Rambus (RMBS)

ASE INDL HLDG C/S (NASDAQ: RMBS) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ASE INDL HLDG C/S and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE INDL HLDG C/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rambus has a consensus price target of $16.82, indicating a potential upside of 44.10%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than ASE INDL HLDG C/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE INDL HLDG C/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ASE INDL HLDG C/S has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASE INDL HLDG C/S and Rambus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE INDL HLDG C/S $9.55 billion 1.03 $826.48 million $0.34 14.00 Rambus $393.10 million 3.19 -$22.86 million $0.45 25.93

ASE INDL HLDG C/S has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. ASE INDL HLDG C/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ASE INDL HLDG C/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Rambus does not pay a dividend. ASE INDL HLDG C/S pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ASE INDL HLDG C/S and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE INDL HLDG C/S 8.50% 12.63% 6.35% Rambus -22.63% 8.45% 5.98%

Summary

ASE INDL HLDG C/S beats Rambus on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE INDL HLDG C/S

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. The company also focuses on the research and development in the area of emerging technologies; and design, development, and licensing of technologies for advanced LED-based lighting solutions, as well as providing a range of services, including know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Its products are integrated into a range of devices and systems, powering, and securing diverse applications, including big data, Internet of things security, mobile, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

