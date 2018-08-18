Critical Contrast: China Yuchai International (CYD) & Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: CYD) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and China Yuchai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton 1.09% 10.11% 3.64% China Yuchai International 5.90% 20.49% 10.70%

81.7% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and China Yuchai International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 4 0 0 2.00 China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Briggs & Stratton presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. China Yuchai International has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.52%. Given China Yuchai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Briggs & Stratton.

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Briggs & Stratton pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Yuchai International pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Briggs & Stratton has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. China Yuchai International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and China Yuchai International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.79 billion 0.48 $56.65 million $1.31 15.36 China Yuchai International $2.48 billion 0.31 $150.71 million $3.09 6.18

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Briggs & Stratton. China Yuchai International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Briggs & Stratton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Briggs & Stratton on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. The company distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. China Yuchai International Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

