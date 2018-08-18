Critical Comparison: TELUS (TU) vs. Spok (SPOK)

TELUS (NASDAQ: SPOK) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

TELUS pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Spok pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TELUS pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TELUS has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TELUS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

51.3% of TELUS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Spok shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELUS and Spok’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $10.26 billion 2.18 $1.13 billion $2.03 18.45 Spok $171.18 million 1.75 -$15.30 million N/A N/A

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Spok.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 10.61% 17.45% 5.15% Spok -10.59% 2.07% 1.72%

Risk and Volatility

TELUS has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TELUS and Spok, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 0 2 6 0 2.75 Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS presently has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.97%. Given TELUS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TELUS is more favorable than Spok.

Summary

TELUS beats Spok on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions. It has 13 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million wireline residential network access lines, and 1.1 million TELUS TV subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers; ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection, as well as provides a suite of professional services. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

