Critical Comparison: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and FirstService (FSV)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: FSV) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FirstService pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and FirstService has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Property Partners and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 FirstService 0 4 0 0 2.00

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. FirstService has a consensus price target of $85.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than FirstService.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 35.05% 4.97% 2.07% FirstService 3.24% 28.34% 7.48%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and FirstService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.90 $136.00 million N/A N/A FirstService $1.71 billion 1.73 $53.07 million $2.03 42.05

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than FirstService.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats FirstService on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 15 California Closets locations and 6 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.