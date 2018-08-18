Critical Analysis: Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) and Invesco (IVZ)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE: IVZ) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 2 1 0 2.00 Invesco 0 6 7 0 2.54

Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Invesco has a consensus price target of $35.69, suggesting a potential upside of 45.80%. Given Invesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 10.30% 181.69% 22.23% Invesco 21.64% 12.70% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $795.60 million 3.13 $49.59 million $2.41 13.44 Invesco $5.16 billion 1.95 $1.13 billion $2.70 9.07

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 99.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invesco beats Artisan Partners Asset Management on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

