Credit Suisse Group Lowers KAZ Minerals (KAZ) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has GBX 630 ($8.04) price target on the copper miner’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.39).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 970 ($12.37) to GBX 635 ($8.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 940 ($11.99) to GBX 660 ($8.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 900 ($11.48) to GBX 700 ($8.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 781.92 ($9.97).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

LON KAZ traded down GBX 81.70 ($1.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 478.50 ($6.10). The company had a trading volume of 9,123,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 413.10 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 974.20 ($12.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 4.69 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.