Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $128,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,121,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,565,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,735,639 shares of company stock valued at $160,728,361 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

