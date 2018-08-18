Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $19.92 Million in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Stock

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,000. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A comprises approximately 11.0% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 29.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,270,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,727,000 after buying an additional 1,415,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 5.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,338,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,116,000 after buying an additional 267,942 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 11.5% during the first quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,519,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,854,000 after buying an additional 464,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 165.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,722,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,646,000 after buying an additional 2,321,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,177,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,257,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $33.72 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,071,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $410,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Profile

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

