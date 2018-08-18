Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B accounts for about 0.6% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 2,454.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 108,206 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 151,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the 1st quarter worth about $6,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $1,606.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

