CPChain Price Tops $0.0368 on Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $900,765.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.02320818 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004902 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001907 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002660 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

