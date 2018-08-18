Covia (CVIA) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Covia in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Covia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ CVIA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 579,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,639. Covia has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $508.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,701,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth $54,407,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth $39,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth $34,098,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth $24,263,000.

