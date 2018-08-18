CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,275,000 after acquiring an additional 773,285 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 922,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,483,000 after acquiring an additional 128,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,611,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 260,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 214,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.09.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $430.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $255.41 and a 12-month high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total value of $6,310,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total transaction of $2,002,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,755 shares of company stock worth $23,901,460. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.