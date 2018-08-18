Corvus Gold (CORVF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

OTCMKTS CORVF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.81. 21,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,615. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. Its principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

