Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,669 Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 17.1% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $142.67 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

