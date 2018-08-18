Corium International Inc (CORI) Insider Joseph J. Sarret Sells 3,565 Shares

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) insider Joseph J. Sarret sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,120.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CORI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.93. 241,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,950. Corium International Inc has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Corium International alerts:

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 298.48% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. research analysts expect that Corium International Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corium International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corium International by 1,746.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corium International during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Corium International by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Corium International by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.