Corium International Inc (CORI) CEO Sells $672,564.21 in Stock

Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) CEO Peter D. Staple sold 76,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $672,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,003.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CORI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 241,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Corium International Inc has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 298.48% and a negative net margin of 155.21%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Corium International Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Corium International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Corium International by 115.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 497,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 99.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 127.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

