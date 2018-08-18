Core-Mark (CORE) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Core-Mark earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2662700863012 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.61. 304,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Core-Mark news, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,134.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $39,777.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.