Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,504 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 179,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,481.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 876,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,938.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $379,760. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.92 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 68.32% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

