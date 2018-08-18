Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Western Digital by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,248,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $299,721,000 after acquiring an additional 151,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,160,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,236,000 after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $82,127.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $296,780.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,164 shares of company stock worth $8,809,806 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

