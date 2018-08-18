Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 51,264 NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCS opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $975.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 1.92%. NCI Building Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $1,879,269.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,413.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCS. Citigroup cut their target price on NCI Building Systems from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “$16.05” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet cut NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut NCI Building Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS).

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.