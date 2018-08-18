Control4 Corp (CTRL) CEO Sells $3,309,889.80 in Stock

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) CEO Martin Plaehn sold 104,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $3,309,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Plaehn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Martin Plaehn sold 42,530 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $1,343,522.70.

On Thursday, August 9th, Martin Plaehn sold 110,000 shares of Control4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $3,483,700.00.

Shares of Control4 stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $32.28. 235,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,124. The stock has a market cap of $843.15 million, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 Corp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Control4 by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Control4 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Control4 by 52.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Control4 by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Control4 by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRL. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 target price on Control4 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Control4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

