Contrasting Neuralstem (CUR) & Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

Neuralstem (NASDAQ: PSTI) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Neuralstem and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Neuralstem presently has a consensus price target of $1.91, indicating a potential upside of 61.86%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 227.38%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuralstem and Pluristem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 68.80 -$15.66 million N/A N/A Pluristem Therapeutics $2.85 million 49.02 -$27.81 million ($0.32) -3.94

Neuralstem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -5,281.44% -119.42% -74.71% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -77.44% -61.88%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

