Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 423,705 shares during the quarter. Brinker International makes up 2.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $53,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,551,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,053,000.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brinker International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.37 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of EAT opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $817.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.93 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. Brinker International’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $180,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $209,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

