Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Encana Corp (ECA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,801 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Encana were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Encana by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Encana by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,031,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,606,000 after acquiring an additional 884,043 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Encana by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 865,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Encana from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$12.96” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

ECA stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.49%. analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

